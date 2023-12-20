Facilitate dialogue between Businesses and Public Administration thanks to the National Digital Data Platform (PDND) and the flexibility of mobile technologies. This is the recipe behind the project implemented by Unioncamere and InfoCamere which, above all for the benefit of the smaller and still poorly digitalized entities, created the Business Connection Service to the PDND: an initiative envisaged by the National Plan for complementary interventions to the PNRR and conducted under the direction of the Department for Digital Transformation of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the collaboration of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy.

“Thanks to the interoperability guaranteed by the National Digital Data Platform, companies can now cut costs and bureaucratic times. For example, in the context of the Negotiated Settlement of the business crisis, the legal representative no longer has to go to INPS to request the single certificate of contribution debts, but can access it directly through the Connection Service. In this way, we bring the Public Administration ever closer to the needs of businesses and citizens”, declared the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for innovation Alessio Butti.

With this initiative, the digital drawer of the entrepreneur impresa.italia.it – ​​the service created by the Chamber of Commerce system and currently used by over 2.3 million entrepreneurs to access their data and official documents contained in the Business Register – has been also an app and is enriched with new features. Thanks to its integration with the Connection Service, the legal representative will also be able to access their data and certificates made available on the PDND by the Public Administrations that manage company data.

“The Business Connection Service project – said the President of Unioncamere, Andrea Prete – has exceeded all the expected milestones and provides economic operators with a new infrastructure to communicate in an innovative, more efficient and less expensive way with the Public Administration. The result rewards the efforts that the chamber of commerce system has directed in recent years to improve the relationship between businesses and public administrations and reaps the fruits of the close institutional collaboration with the Department for Digital Transformation, MiMIT and the other institutional subjects involved”.

The first project objective was already achieved last June with the entry into operation of the PDND connection service in the context of the negotiated settlement of business crises, managed by Unioncamere. Through a fully automated interoperability protocol, the Negotiated Settlement Platform allows the entrepreneur to authorize the experts indicated by him to access data on the company's debt position from a tax, social security and insurance perspective held by INPS, INAIL, the Agency of Revenue and Revenue Agency Collection, data necessary for the expert to find a solution to the business crisis.