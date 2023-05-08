Home page World

Split

Prince George (front left), William, Prince of Wales, Queen Camilla and King Charles III. and Rishi Sunak (2nd row M), Prime Minister of Great Britain, sit in the royal box and follow the concert at Windsor Castle in honor of the British royal couple. © Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

After the meticulously planned coronation ceremony on Saturday, things are more relaxed the day after: there are street festivals all over the country – prominent guests can also be seen there.

London – The party goes on: at thousands of street parties, the British celebrated the coronation of King Charles III with friends and family on Sunday. and his wife Camilla celebrated. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak invited to a table on Downing Street, decorated with red, white and blue pennants, where even the First Lady of the USA, Jill Biden, showed up. In the evening, the royal couple appeared radiant at a large concert at Windsor Castle.

Prince William delivers an emotional speech in honor of the British royal couple during the concert at Windsor Castle. © Chris Jackson/Pool Getty Images/AP/dpa

Earlier, Charles and Camilla wished everyone a good time at the Coronation Big Lunch in the afternoon. “Whether this is your first Big Lunch or it’s on the calendar every year, we send our best wishes to everyone involved,” Charles and Camilla wrote in a message on the royals’ Instagram. “We hope it will be a great event for everyone.”

Joint banquet on the street

At the “Big Lunch” people meet for a banquet on the street. The street festivals have been celebrated since 2009 and are intended to promote contacts between neighbors and combat loneliness. It also collects for charity. A special recipe was even created for the coronation celebrations and published by the palace in good time: the “Coronation Quiche” with spinach, beans and tarragon.

On an official website you can search where street festivals are registered. Organized by the local communities, many across the country met at long, colorfully decorated tables for lunch and toasts – some royals also wanted to drop by. This is how Charles’ sister Princess Anne (72) and her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (68), showed up at a celebration in Swindon. Prince Edward (59) and his wife Sophie (58) attended a celebration in Cranleigh, Surrey.

Prince William: “God Save the King”

With an emotional speech, heir to the throne Prince William has his father King Charles III. honored at the grand coronation concert at Windsor Castle. “Pa, we are all so proud of you,” said the 40-year-old on Sunday evening. His grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September, called coronations “a declaration of our hopes for the future”. “And I know she’s up there, lovingly keeping an eye on us. And she would be a very proud mom,” William said.

William (centre l), Prince of Wales, and Kate (centre r), Princess of Wales, mingle near Windsor Castle on Sunday. © Andrew Matthews/POOL PA/AP/dpa

Charles swore to continue serving the country and nation, William said. “For for more than 50 years, in every corner of the United Kingdom, throughout the Commonwealth and around the world, he has devoted himself to the service of others, both present and future generations, and those whose memories will not be neglected may.” William named his father’s passions: nature, social support and diversity. After William ended by exclaiming “God Save the King”, the stage and palace were lit with British flags and the national anthem was played. dpa