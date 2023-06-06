The Chamber of Deputies voted the trust placed yesterday by the government on the single article of the bill converting the decree of 22 April 2023, n. 44, containing urgent provisions for the strengthening of the administrative capacity of public administrations, the so-called PA decree. 203 deputies were in favour, 134 against, 3 abstained. The text also provides for new rules on the Court of Auditors.

The oppositions speak “of the PA decree as a law that gags the Court of Auditors”, says the deputy leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, Augusta Montaruli. “Instead, the president of the Court of Auditors has already given the first answer, denying that it is a gag law. We will give a further answer, as always with facts, transforming the PA into a more efficient, attractive and friend of the citizens”.

“Today the oppositions are shouting at the scandal, but the rule on the Court of Auditors was wanted by Draghi and Conte – declares the deputy of the League Tiziana Nisini, expressing a vote in favor of the group to trust the PA decree law – In those governments, Pd and 5 Stars were present. Consistency speaks and tells us that their criticisms are weak, instrumental and are bad for the country. Well, then, the path indicated by this government. Italy needs a reform of controls: there are too many of them and many are ineffective. We don’t say this but Sabino Cassese, president emeritus of the Constitutional Court”.