DOn Monday, heavily armed officers from the US Department of Homeland Security (HSI) investigative agency searched the properties of rapper and music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs in Los Angeles and Miami. As the music magazine “Rolling Stone” reported, the federal prosecutor’s office in New York is investigating human trafficking, sexual assault, domestic violence and organized crime.

In Los Angeles, California, where Combs lives in a villa in the upscale Holmby Hills neighborhood north of Sunset Boulevard, officers are said to have handcuffed the rapper's sons, 25-year-old King Combs and 30-year-old Justin Dior Combs. Her father was seen at an airport in Miami, Florida, a few hours after the raid, about 3,500 kilometers away. In the Sunshine State, HSI investigators had previously searched the musician's property on Star Island, a neighborhood in Miami Beach.

Combs is also said to have filmed the attacks

In the past few months, the 54-year-old New Yorker has repeatedly received complaints of abuse. In November, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs. As the rapper's former girlfriend claimed in a federal court in New York, he repeatedly beat, sexually abused and raped her during their relationship, which ended in 2018 after eleven years. The founder of the music label Bad Boy Records is said to have made the singer submissive through alcohol and drugs.



Armored: Law enforcement searches a vehicle near a property owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday, March 25, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Image: AP



Days after Ventura's civil lawsuit ended with an undisclosed payment, a former Syracuse University student accused the rapper of drugging and raping her in 1991. Combs is also said to have filmed the attacks. Like Ventura, she invoked the Adult Survivors Act, which New York state used to temporarily suspend the statute of limitations on sexual abuse. Following the allegations, Combs resigned as head of the digital cable television network he founded, Revolt. Plans for a reality show about the billionaire's family life with the working title “Diddy+7” have been discontinued.

Accused of human trafficking along with one of his sons

Over the next few weeks, two more alleged victims filed civil lawsuits. An anonymous woman said she and a friend of Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall were raped in 1990 or 1991. At the beginning of December, a plaintiff from Michigan also accused the rapper (“Been Around The World”) of forcing her to have sex on a sink with Bad Boy Records boss Harve Pierre and another man in 2003.

She was 17 years old at the time. “I have watched quietly over the past few weeks as some people have tried to attack me and damage my reputation. “I didn't do the terrible things that I'm accused of,” Combs denied the allegations at the time.



Sean "P. Diddy" Combs with Cassie Ventura in 2016

Image: AFP



The last lawsuit for the time being reached the Grammy award winner four weeks ago. Music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. accused Combs of “serious illegal activity and sexual abuse” in federal court in New York and sought $30 million in damages. While working on the production “The Love Album: Off The Grid” between September 2022 and November 2023, the rapper is said to have repeatedly groped his genitals and anus and rubbed himself against him. According to the lawsuit, Combs also engages in human trafficking and sexual exploitation with his son Justin and other business partners at Combs Global Enterprises.

Allegedly, the producer repeatedly filmed Combs, his son and their business partners and guests committing drug crimes and drugging minors and prostitutes with dope drinks. A spokesman for Homeland Security Investigations said investigators searched Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday for clues or videos on cellphones, laptops and other devices about the alleged crimes. “The searches are part of an ongoing investigation,” HSI said.