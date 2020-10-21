new Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday raised questions over the absence of BJP legislators in the Assembly during the passage of four Bills introduced to nullify the Central Agricultural Laws in Punjab, alleging that it was politically cowardice Can be called movement.
He tweeted that when the House was considering the Bills introduced by the state government, why did BJP MLAs stay away from the Punjab Assembly?
Chidambaram said, “If BJP MLAs support the policy of the Center and the Agriculture Acts passed by Parliament, they should have participated in the proceedings of the Assembly and opposed the state government bills.”
He alleged, “What the BJP MLAs of Punjab did, it can be called a politically cowardly act.”
Significantly, on Tuesday, the Punjab Legislative Assembly passed four bills unanimously and also passed a resolution against the agricultural laws of the Center. The legislators of the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal, AAP and Lok Insaaf supported the bills. BJP MLAs were absent in the house.
Under the provisions of any agricultural agreement, sale or purchase of wheat or paddy, below the minimum support price, is punishable in these state government bills. There is a provision for at least three years of imprisonment.
