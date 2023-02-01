“The strange thing is that you are alive.” That was what his family doctor told him a couple of decades ago. And instead of taking life easy, Ozzy Osbourne has been a frequent hospital visitor ever since: a fall in a quad in which he fractured his clavicle, seven broken ribs, pneumonia, another accident where his spine was damaged… After canceling his tour four times No More Tours 2 (where he was scheduled to perform with Judas Priest on May 10 in Madrid), Ozzy Osbourne (Birmingham, England, 74 years old) has decided to retire permanently from touring. today wednesday has published a statement that begins like this: “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans.” And he continues: “As you all know, four years ago I had a serious accident in which I damaged my spine. My only purpose during this time has been to return to the stage. My voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physiotherapy sessions and, most recently, an innovative treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

More information

The musician acknowledges in the text that he is not “physically prepared to travel”. “I never would have imagined that my touring days would end like this,” he says. The craziest singer in the history of heavy metal (also the most charismatic) will no longer go on stage in an itinerant way and around the world. In the letter, he leaves hope to be able to see it live, although right now it is a remote possibility: “My team is looking for ideas to be able to act without having to travel from city to city and from country to country.”

In September 2022, Osbourne published his latest work, Patient Number 9, an excellent album where Eric Clapton, Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), Robert Trujillo (Metallica) or Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) collaborate. He also puts Jeff Beck’s guitar in one of his last recordings, since he passed away on January 11. Another of the guest stars on the album is Tony Iommi, his partner from the days of Black Sabbath, the group where Osbourne began his career.

Osbourne, who always replaced the vocal power (he is not, for example, Rob Halford, from Judas Priest) with a very personal tone, was a fundamental part in the creation of the heavy metal; already solo he contributed fundamentally to the rise of hard rock in the eighties with albums like Blizzard of Oz either Diary of a Madman; and re-emerged in the 2000s as a television star and pioneer of reality shows with The Osbournes.

Since the eighties he was always accompanied by the keen businesswoman Sharon Osbourne, his wife, his manager and his savior: she was the one who rescued him from drug addiction and alcoholism that led his doctor to tell him: “The strange thing is that you are alive.” The singer, like other great rockers with a rogue life (Keith Richards is one), always took his addictions with humor, leaving phrases celebrated by his followers like this: “After rehabilitation I took reform very seriously . I lost a lot of weight. And I went to a plastic surgeon to have 44 of the 45 double chins I had removed. All he did was open a little hole, put in a vacuum cleaner and extract all the fat. It was great. Although I must admit that if I did it, it was, in part, to be treated with Demerol, which seemed to me the best drug that exists”.

