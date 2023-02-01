Home page World

From: Anna Lorenz

A life for metal, that’s what Ozzy Osbourne has lived for 74 years. 2019 should be over, but his farewell tour has been going on to this day – now it has been cancelled.

London – The tickets have long been sold, the fans are looking forward to the spectacle despite various postponements – and now the sad certainty: The “Prince of Darkness” Ozzy Osbourne will not start his planned tour of Europe. Together with the metal band Judas Priest from Birmingham, the 74-year-old wanted to create a memorable stage experience in many cities. But now his own body makes it impossible for him to perform.

Bang for metal fans: Ozzy Osbourne finally cancels the postponed tour

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,” the musician, who gained international fame as the frontman of Black Sabbath, begins his emotional post on the social media platform Instagram. “As you may all know, four years ago this month, I had a serious accident that damaged my spine.”

2019 was actually not a good year for Osbourne health-wise. “In January I broke my neck, I had pneumonia, I had bloody blood clots… I’ve had everything this year!” he said in an interview with American radio at the time Sirius XM. At the beginning of 2019, Osbourne had to put various appearances on his farewell tour on hold. Now the musician announces: “My singing voice is fine. But after three surgeries, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions and the latest breakthrough Cybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still weak.”

Ozzie Osbourne: farewell tour since 2019 unfinished due to bad luck with injuries

Despite some progress, he could not manage the travel required for his tour. “Believe me when I say the thought of disappointing my fans really f***s me up more than you could ever imagine.” Despite his health, the Warwickshire musician doesn’t seem particularly drawn to retirement – although he recently became a grandfather again.

“I never thought my touring days would end like this. My team is coming up with ideas of where I can perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country,” Osbourne said. While tickets can easily be returned, all parties would probably prefer to see his supporters again. It’s not without reason that the “Godfather of Metal” closes his post by thanking the fans for their “endless dedication, loyalty and support” and for giving me the life I never dreamed of. I love you all”.