One of the most outstanding Atlas players of the last year is Ozziel Herrera. The footballer has drawn attention for his delivery on the field of play, which is why teams have not been slow to appear that raise their hands to take over his services.
Precisely one of these squads is Rayados de Monterrey, a team with which he has been linked in recent days, however, the 22-year-old striker is focused on the Mexican team and not on the news that has been gaining strength. over the weeks.
It was in an interview after the game where the Mexican team defeated its counterpart from Guatemala, where Ozziel Herrera he said to himself focused on what he is experiencing.
“My pass to Rayados? I’m not really thinking about that, I couldn’t tell you. Right now I’m from Atlas and I’m in the National Team and that’s all I know”he commented in the mixed zone at the end of the match.
On the other hand, Herrera took the time to talk about his call to the Mexican team, where he explained that it will always be important to defend the colors of the Tricolor.
“It is always important for a footballer to play for his national team, it is a sign that I have been doing a good job and motivated to continue being there. Many challenges are coming, we are going to work to be able to be in everyone and to help. That is the goal (the World Cup), we work for that”sentenced the striker from Culiacán, Sinaloa.
