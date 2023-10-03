One of the signings of Tigres UANL during the last summer transfer market, Ozziel Herrera He has been able to add few minutes with the feline jersey due to an injury he suffered after recently arriving at San Nicolás de los Garza; However, they are effective, as he scores a goal in every game he has played in the Liga MX with the Auriazul team.
The Mexican youth national team has achieved a good relationship with scoring in its brief period under the orders of Robert Dante Siboldi.
Herrera He has barely accumulated three games in which he has seen action as an Auriazul, but in all of them he has been present on the scoreboard with a goal (so he has registered three in total).
It was in the match on matchday six of the semester against Pumas that he made his debut as a university footballer in the national tournament, and in that match he was responsible for the only goal for his team in the 2-1 defeat. It is worth mentioning that he came on as a substitute and played 17 minutes.
Just three days later he had his first start for the club, to face Santos Laguna, a match where he scored again, but had to leave in the 52nd minute due to a muscle tear.
On his return to the field after his injury, he came on as a substitute in the 63rd minute against Mazatlán FC and just a couple of minutes later he was present on the scoreboard, thus contributing to the 2-3 victory of the team in their view of the ‘Pacific’s pearl’.
