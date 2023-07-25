This Monday the Tiges team made the hiring of the Mexican soccer player official Ozziel Herrerawho comes from Atlas for a new adventure in his professional career.
Without a doubt, this is the ‘bomb’ signing of the current Mexican soccer champion, who seeks to defend the title and win the Leagues Cup championship.
Upon his arrival, Ozziel Herrera said he was happy to have signed with a team like Tigres, since he knows that it is a champion team.
“Very happy, really, excited to reach the champion team, and also very motivated to compete and try to become champions again”he mentioned.
“The team has immense quality. It’s a challenge for me, because it’s a very competitive team and I come to compete and contribute from the place that touches me”he added.
On the other hand, Ozziel Herrera He took the time to talk about the controversy of whether or not he wanted to reach Tigres, detailing that he always had the illusion of playing for Tigres.
“Things are said out there like that I didn’t want to come, but since they told me I had the illusion. Reaching the champion team and a big team is an opportunity that we always look forward to. I am excited and happy to come here. From the first day I had the intention of being here”sentenced.
For now, Ozziel Herrera passed the medical exams and has already trained alongside his other teammates, making him a clear option for coach Robert Dante Siboldi.
