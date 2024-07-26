Sao Paulo (Union)

The Cidade Jardim racecourse, at the Jockey Club in Sao Paulo, Brazil, will host the Wathba Stallions Cup for purebred Arabian colts and fillies on Saturday, sponsored by the 16th edition of the HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival.

The Wathba Stallions Cup series is held with the support and encouragement of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, with the aim of supporting and spreading purebred Arabian horse racing in Europe, North America and South America.

The $5,000 race, for three-year-olds and older, is contested over 1,200 metres and features seven previous winners, but the favourite is Ozymandias Rush, a son of Sir Bani Yas, again ridden by Robertly Vianna, who won the Wathba Stallions Cup for fillies and colts on June 29.

Competing for the title are “Passiona do Rash” for Ricardo Jamil Saliba, ridden by Edvaldo Silva, and supervised by Lucas Quintana, and “RG Alback”, ridden by Danilo Novaes, while the famous Brazilian rider Jane Alves rides the mare “RG Caleva”, which has won consecutive victories, both for Claudio Roberto Guimarães Ribas, and supervised by Stanislao Petrushinski.

There is Omega Rush, ridden by Gabriel Santana, Florid Rush, ridden by Ariel Wellinton, and Normandia Rush, ridden by Ramili Viana, all for owners Agropecoria do Chapa and the Rush farm, under the supervision of trainer Lucas Quintana.

The festival includes the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Crown Jewel races, the Zayed Cup, the Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup, the Wathba Stallions Cup, and the World Arabian Horse Racing Forum.

The first races of the festival were launched last January, and new races were added this season 2024, and 150 local and international races are being organised around the world, including races from the classified categories of the first, second and third categories.