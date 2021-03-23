Ozuna, who premiered the album Los Dioses together with Anuel AA in January of this year, will receive the extraordinary evolution award at the ceremony of the Latin American Music Awards 2021, which will take place in Miami (United States) next Thursday, April 15. The organization of the event released this information through a press release this Tuesday, March 23.

According to the statement, the “Devuélveme” interpreter will be awarded recognition for his achievements “as a young artist who reflects change, growth and speed in his career, achieving accelerated success in a short time.”

In addition to this, the reggaeton player Ozuna has seven nominations in the Latin AMAS 2021. Artist of the year and collaboration of the year are some of the categories in which he participates.

Other urban artists such as Maluma and Becky G also received the extraordinary evolution award in the Latin American Music Awards, in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Ozuna celebrates the release of the album Los Dioses

Ozuna and Anuel AA excitedly celebrated the launch of their album Los Dioses after making public that they had resumed their friendship.

“I am happy that the gods are finally out on the street. This is an album that we wanted to work on for a few years, but our individual commitments had not allowed it. I really enjoyed the process and the experience of working on this project with Anuel AA, who, as you know, more than a colleague, I consider a brother “, said the interpreter of” Taki Taki “.

