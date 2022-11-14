A love story that spans 30 years, starring the young actors Damiano Gavino and Andrea Di Luigi. In the cast also Luisa Ranieri, Greta Scarano, Aurora Giovinazzo, Alvise Rigo, Giancarlo Commare.

First take today for ‘New Olympus‘, fourteenth film by Ferzan Ozpetek which marks the first collaboration between the acclaimed director and Netflix. Produced by Tilde Corsi and Gianni Romoli, ‘Nuovo Olimpo’ is an R&C Produzioni production with Faros Film. The film is shot in Rome and will arrive on Netflix in 2023.

The protagonists of the film are the young actors Damiano Gavino And Andrea Di Luigi. Also in the cast Luisa Ranieri, Greta Scarano, Aurora Giovinazzo, Alvise Rigo, Giancarlo Commare.

The story told in the film starts in the late 1970s. The protagonists are young, beautiful and just 25 years old. They meet by chance and fall madly in love. An unexpected event, however, separates them. For thirty years, however, they pursued the hope of finding each other again, because they still love each other.

The original story and the screenplay of ‘Nuovo Olimpo’ are signed by Gianni Romoli and Ferzan Ozpetek. The photography of the film is by Gian Filippo Corticelli, the editing by Pietro Morana, the scenography by Giulia Busnengo and the costumes by Monica Gaetani.