Within four decades, the ozone layer will probably have recovered to the values ​​of 1980, before the ozone hole formed. The recovery is therefore on track, a panel of experts concluded Monday at an annual meeting of the American Meteorological Society, one of the most important scientific organizations in the United States. The ozone layer limits human exposure to harmful UV rays from the sun.

