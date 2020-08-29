Late nineteenth century. There is practically no ozone in the Montsouris park (Paris). From these measurements – one of the oldest recorded, according to the Intergovernmental Panel of Experts on Climate Change – to the present, the presence of this gas in the lower part of our atmosphere has not stopped growing, with concentrations that in Spain have exceeded 180 micrograms per cubic meter of air. An adverse scenario for the pollination of plants, according to a study published in the journal New Phytologist. Scientists have observed that compounds – fragrances– that the flowers give off to attract pollinating animals decompose with the presence of tropospheric ozone. These, in turn, have a harder time finding the nectar they are looking for in plants.

Because the bad ozone reduces the attractiveness of flowers? The key is that it is a “very oxidizing” molecule for organisms that inhabit the earth, as it contains three oxygen atoms, explains Gerard Farré-Armengol, researcher at the Center for Ecological Research and Forestry Applications (CREAF), belonging to the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB). Consequently, organic compounds degrade faster in the presence of this gas. “Most organisms are adapted to resist this reactive effect [de la presencia del oxígeno]. But not so much for ozone ”, he sums up. Farré-Armengol is one of the seven scientists from the CSIC, the UAB and the University of Eastern Finland who have prepared the work.

To test the link between gas and the attractiveness of flowers, scientists have turned to laboratory tests with common bumblebees and black mustard flowers. Farré-Armengol explains that his team chose this species of insects for being a common pollinator, “with a very wide distribution both at European and global level.” Motif similar to that of the mustard plant, grown for its seeds.

It is not the first study to analyze the degradation of plants due to this gas. However, “the uniqueness of ours is that we focus on flowers for the first time and we go further by looking at the effects of this attraction on pollinators”, explains the CREAF researcher.

The researchers brought the insects within distances of between zero and 4.5 meters from the plant. And at different levels of ozone: zero, 80 and 120 milligrams per cubic meter. The result of the analyzes was categorical. At 4.5 meters and with 120 milligrams, the scientists found that the concentration of the compounds that attract bumblebees fell between 25% and 30%. Although they already perceived a certain degradation of these to one and a half meters and with a concentration of 80 milligrams. In turn, the appeal of fragrances on insects decreased with distance in environments contaminated by gas.

Pollination affected

Researchers expect a reduction in pollination and “the reproductive success of plants, both in wild and forest areas and in agricultural areas” due to the effect of gas, explains Farré-Armengol. In the same way, nectar collection by pollinating insects can be affected, argues the researcher, although she clarifies that her team has not been able to verify these effects. Could the phenomenon have something to do with the disappearance of bee hives? The researcher discards it, as it is “more related to other invasive species and pathologies related to infectious fungi”.

The study authors believe that the conclusions of the work are extensible to other species. “The same type of compounds [químicos que despiden las flores] they are shared between many species ”of plants, explains the CREAF researcher, who clarifies that the“ degree of degradation ”of these in the presence of gas can vary depending on the plant.