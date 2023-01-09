According to a report supported by the United Nations (UN), the ozone hole is expected to have fully recovered in the next four decades, with the results confirming that bans on substances that deplete the ozone layer are having the desired effect and could avoid an estimated global warming of 0.3-0.5°C (0.54-0.9°F) by 2100.

The Montreal Protocol was adopted in September 1987 and remains a rare example of a United Nations treaty gaining universal ratification, with the latter identifying nearly 100 substances that have a detrimental effect on the ozone layer and seeking to put measures in place to regulate them consumption and production.

These substances include i chlorofluorocarbonscommonly known as CFCs, which were found in aerosols, and to get rid of them quickly, CFCs were often replaced with alternative substances called hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

While HFCs don’t directly affect the ozone hole and its layer, they can have a major impact on global warming, so subsequent amendments to the protocol have also sought to begin phasing out their use.

How did we arrive at an estimate of the closing date of the ozone hole?

Every four years, the Montreal Protocol Scientific Evaluation Panel on Substances that Deplete the Ozone publishes a progress report, and the latest one gives us some cause for optimism. If current policies remain in effect, the panel noted, the ozone layer is expected to recover around 2040 for most of the world, by 2045 over the Arctic and by 2066 over Antarctica.

This means that the layer will return to the state it was in 1980, i.e. before the infamous ozone hole formed.

“That ozone recovery is on track according to the latest Quadrennial Report is fantastic news. The impact that the Montreal Protocol has had on climate change mitigation cannot be overstated. Over the past 35 years, the Protocol has become a true champion for the environment”

he stated in a declaration the Executive Secretary of the Ozone Secretariat of the United Nations Environment Programme, Meg Seki.

In addition to the restoration of the ozone layer itself, the report contains some Positive news on HFC phase-downIndeed, it is estimated that if progress continues in this area, 0.3-0.5°C of warming could be avoided by 2100.

“Ozone action sets a precedent for climate action. Our success in phasing out ozone-eating chemicals shows us what can and should be done – urgently – to move away from fossil fuels, reduce greenhouse gases and thereby limit temperature rise.”

said the Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organizationthe Professor Petteri Taalas.

The committee based its report on extensive data collected by teams of researchers around the world, and these findings are due to be presented at the 103rd annual meeting of the American Meteorological Society.

