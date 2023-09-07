Madrid. Air pollution drastically reduces pollination because it degrades the scent of flowers, affecting the bees’ ability to find them, according to a study.

A research team, comprising members of the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) and the Universities of Reading, Surrey, Birmingham and South Queensland, found that ozone substantially changes the size and the aroma of columns of floral scent. It reduced the bees’ ability to recognize scents by up to 90 percent from just a few feet away.

Ground-level ozone, which aggravates respiratory conditions, is typically formed when nitrogen oxide emissions from vehicles and industrial processes react with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted by vegetation in the presence of sunlight.

Negative impact

Ben Langford, UKCEH atmosphere specialist, led the study, which was published in the journal Environmental Pollution. He says the new research suggests ozone is likely to have a negative impact on wildflower abundance and crop yields. Several international studies have already determined that this substance has a negative impact on food production because it damages plant growth.

“About 75 percent of our food crops and almost 90 percent of our wild flowering plants depend, to some degree, on animal pollination, particularly insects. Therefore, understanding what negatively affects it, and how, is essential to help us preserve the critical services to which we respond; for example, for the production of food, textiles, biofuels and medicines”, Langford adds in a statement.

James Ryalls, co-author of the research paper from the University of Reading, says: “The study provides clear mechanistic evidence of how ozone pollution, whose concentrations are typically highest in rural areas, can reduce pollinator visits to flowers”.

Wind tunnel

The researchers used a wind tunnel to observe how the size and shape of the odor plumes changed in the presence of ozone. In addition to decreasing the size, the scientists found that the aroma changed as certain compounds reacted faster than others.

The bees, which were trained to recognize the same mix of odors, were then exposed to the ozone-modified ones. Pollinating insects use floral scents to find the specimens and learn to associate its unique mix of chemical compounds with the amount of nectar it provides, allowing them to locate the same species in the future.

The research showed that towards the center of the columns, 52 percent of the bees recognized a scent at six meters, decreasing the percentage to 38 to 12 meters. At the edge of the plumes, which were degrading more rapidly, 32 percent of the bees recognized a flower from 6 meters away and only a tenth of the insects from 12 meters away.

The researchers say their findings indicate that ozone could also affect other odor-controlled behaviors in insects, such as their ability to attract and find a mate.