Stechkin, an employee of the Ozon warehouse, said that millions of tons of goods were burned during a fire in Istra

A fire that broke out at the Ozon warehouse in Istra destroyed a large amount of goods, as well as personal belongings of employees that were in the locker rooms. About this in an interview with Gazeta.Ru told an employee of the Moscow region warehouse of the online store Valery Stechkin.

“As for the goods – millions of tons, millions of tons of goods. They were stored and burned. There are three blocks near the warehouse, one and a half blocks are already blazing. Each block has 6 floors of shelving. What kind of material damage, I can’t even imagine, ”said the source of the publication, stressing that during the incident, access to the locker rooms was limited, so he, like other employees, did not have the opportunity to take their valuables from there. The man noted that he plans to seek compensation for damages from the company.

Speaking about the fire, Stechkin emphasized that the fire started from his unit. There was no panic among Ozon employees during the evacuation, they all quickly left the building. “It flared up about 15 minutes after the outbreak, a strong wind blows just along the warehouse from the beginning to the extreme wing. Extinguish about six vehicles of fire equipment, pops are heard. They promised to put out fires with helicopters, but there are no helicopters yet. There was no panic, everyone was evacuated promptly,” an employee of the online store told reporters, adding that the exact number of victims is being established.

At least 11 people were injured in the fire, emergency sources said. Mash previously reported that one of the warehouse workers had died.

The fire started around noon on 3 August. More than a thousand people were evacuated from the building. The start of the fire was caught on video.