Ozon Managing Director Belyakov will leave his post and continue his career outside the company

Ozon Managing Director Sergei Belyakov will leave his post and continue his career outside the company, reports RIA News with reference to the marketplace’s press service.

“Ozon Managing Director Sergey Belyakov has decided to continue his career outside of Ozon,” the statement said.

The company thanked the employee for three fruitful years of work and wished him further success. They clarified that there will be no changes in the management, since 2022 the management will be carried out collegially, the board includes key top managers.

