Information about 20 missing during a fire at the warehouse of the Ozon online store in the Moscow region is not true. This was announced on Wednesday, August 3, by the company.

“The information that 20 people disappeared in a fire at the fulfillment facility does not correspond to reality,” the message says.

As previously reported, it is not possible to get in touch with 25 employees of the burning warehouse. According to Izvestia’s source, employees may not have gone to work that day.

The Ozon warehouse in the Istra city district caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. To date, the fire has been localized on an area of ​​55 thousand square meters. m. It is known about 13 victims and one dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation deployed a fire-dump station to extinguish the fire, and also alerted the Mi-8 helicopter and two Ka-32 helicopters.

According to the governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov, the whereabouts of two more people have not yet been established. The head of the region took personal control of the situation with the fire.

The Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region has already opened a criminal case into the fire. According to a source in emergency services, arson is considered as the single main cause of the fire at the Ozon warehouse.

The head of the All-Russian Union of Insurers, Igor Yurgens, said that he estimates the potential damage from fire at over 10 billion rubles.

Also, the press service of Ozon told Izvestia that the online store will return the money to customers whose goods were stored in this warehouse. Sellers will receive compensation for damaged or lost items.