Marketplace Ozon has denied information about the mass closure of order pick-up points

The Russian marketplace Ozon has denied information about the mass closure of order pick-up points, reports RIA News with reference to the company's statement.

“We are seeing rumors spreading online about mass closures of Ozon distribution points. This information is not true,” the press service noted.

Representatives of the marketplace noted that every day, for one reason or another, about one hundred points do not work, which is less than 0.5 percent of the total. On March 16, 70 points were closed due to technical reasons.

At the end of February, clients of the large marketplace Wildberries (WB) encountered a problem when paying for orders with Mastercard bank cards.