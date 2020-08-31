Mesut Özil obviously has no future at Arsenal – since the league restart in June, he has not stood a single minute on the pitch. Interest should now also come from Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The playmaker’s position remains: “I decide when I go.”
Last season was not an easy one for Mesut Özil. The once great playmaker has a contract with Arsenal that will run until the summer of 2021, but this signed paper is the only thing that seems to connect the club and the 31-year-old.
Across all competitions, Özil only played 23 competitive games for the Gunners in the 2019/20 season, in only a few games he was on the field over the full distance. Since the restart of the Premier League in mid-June, which became necessary due to the Corona crisis, he has not been on the pitch for a single minute. It’s logical that there are always reports and rumors about his future.
The departure of the offensive player, now only a question of time, naturally arouses the interest of other clubs. The reports from England telegraphthat clubs from Saudi Arabia and Qatar would be open and willing to sign Özil. Al-Nassr is said to be the Saudi club that, according to reports from Turkey, would shell out 15 million euros a year in salary for the former German national player. The Qatar club, which is still unknown, is said to have already expressed its interest in the Arsenal star.
A farewell, secondary to where this Özil would lead, would still be a welcome career decision from the perspective of the London club. He is said to earn around 350,000 pounds a week, the equivalent of around 20 million euros per year, according to regular reports from England. A massive and far too big package for a player who no longer has a future in the club and under coach Mikel Arteta – even if he emphasizes that all players will start from scratch.
Özil himself, who will be celebrating his 32nd birthday in a month and a half, does not seem to be impressed by any offers and speculations. A few weeks ago he explained in an interview with The Athleticthat only he himself can decide on the next steps in his career: “My position is clear. I decide when I go, not others. I have not signed for two or three years, but for four and that should be respected by everyone. ” He loves playing for Arsenal, he added.
Leave a Reply