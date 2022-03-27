The former Real Madrid midfielder, who had been separated from Fenerbahçe last week, has made some statements in which he makes clear his desire to continue being a footballer for the Turkish club. Özil was substituted at half-time in Fenerbahçe’s last game and in the locker room he threw his boots to the ground due to the reaction of coach Ismail Kartal. Therefore, the club’s management made the decision to remove him from the first team. Özil had previously had similar problems with Vitor Pereira, the previous Fenerbahçe coach.

Özil justified self-criticism after returning from Germany, where he spent two days off. Upon his return, he found himself with the unpleasant surprise that when he had to return to training they told him that it was not necessary. “I was mad at myself for not being able to help the team, but my performance have been misunderstood. No one should think that there was malice in it. Because everyone knows that I am a true fan of Fenerbahçe”, he clarified.

The midfielder explained the reason for the confusion that has generated this discomfort: “The The media have spread rumors that I met with teams from Qatar and the United States. The news that I prefer to play there because I do business with Qataris is not true. Right now the club has a decision about me. I will wait for the result that Fenerbahçe takes. I want to make it clear that I want to continue exercising my profession at this great club.” Although he recalled that his continuity at Fenerbahçe depends on the Turkish club.