Mesut Özil’s transfer to Fenerbahce Istanbul is apparently on the home stretch. Fener sports director Emre Belözoglu is very optimistic.
When will Mesut Özil’s move to Fenerbahce be official? “I have a very good feeling about the transfer. But it won’t be easy. Mesut Özil is a superstar,” said Fener sports director Emre Belözoglu now.
Özil himself recently stated in a Q&A on his Twitter channel that he could only imagine moving to Turkey to Fenerbahce. After all, this is the club that he has supported since childhood. However, Özil can also imagine moving to the USA at the end of his career.
However, there is much to be said for a move to Turkey to Fenerbahce. Most recently, it was said that Arsenal would even be willing to continue paying the eliminated playmaker’s salary until the end of the contract in the summer. The Gunners obviously want to get rid of Özil urgently. Also to end the constant discussions about its removal.
“Negotiations are moving slowly. But Özil’s move to Fenerbahce is closer than ever before. Fenerbahce is his childhood dream,” confirmed Emre Belözoglu.
It seems clear that the change depends on the financial side. Because Özil does not want to give up his current salary, said in the past that he would like to stay with Arsenal until the end of his contract. Even if it no longer plays a role in sport. If an agreement between Fenerbahce and Arsenal succeeds, in which Özil receives the full salary until summer, nothing should stand in the way of the winter transfer.
After Sky-Information, the two clubs are on the right track. It is also possible that Fenerbahce will meet the Gunners in order to be able to handle the desired transfer. From the perspective of the traditional Turkish club, Özil’s commitment would ultimately have an enormous signal effect.
Leave a Reply