After being left out of the list of players who will play the Europa League, Mesut Özil has the next Tuesday marked on the calendar. That is the deadline that the Premier coaches have to present the final list of 25 players they will have to participate in the domestic competition this season.

The list of players is subject to the norm of the national player (Home Grown Player), according to which, among those 25 players there must be at least 8 nationals with the aim of promoting their own talent.

This condition, and the antecedent of European competition, make one fear the worst in Özil’s case. If left out of the list, the German faces a very difficult season, with practically no options to play, except in minor matches in the League Cup and the FA Cup until a possible exit in the winter market arrives.