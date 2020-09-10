He hasn’t had his greatest yr at Arsenal, however Mesut Özil is a ‘gunner’ from head to toe. Seven seasons at Emirates have left their mark on the German, who this season is already coaching together with his teammates together with his sights set on the brand new season, by which he hopes to return to Arteta’s group.

However whereas the competitors arrives, the German entertains himself on the networks, answering the questions of the followers and revolutionizing Twitter together with his solutions. And is {that a} fan requested the German in regards to the chance that at some point he would signal for Arsenal’s everlasting rival, Tottenham Hotspur, at present educated by Jose Mourinho. Ozil could not be extra descriptive in his reply: “If I did not wish to win any trophies, I ought to play there.”

As anticipated, the response generated a torrent of memes on the social community, largely with Jose Mourinho because the protagonist. It needs to be remembered that Ozil and Mourinho coincided at Actual Madrid from 2010 to 2013, however not even the presence of the Portuguese would appear to place apart Özil’s love for Arsenal.