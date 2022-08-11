The German moved from Fenerbahce to Istanbul Basaksehir.

Everyone still remembers him for his feats between Real Madrid and Arsenal but apparently for some seasons, there seems to be no trace of that very strong Mesut Ozil that enchanted everyone. In recent years, in fact, the playmaker has been talked about more for negative episodes rather than for goals or assists.

This summer the transfer from Fenerbahce toIstanbulBasaksehir with which he began his adventure in these hours.

Ozilclearly still out of shape and not keeping up with his teammates, he played, as explained by GOAL, with reserves to put minutes in the legs and improve the condition.

His debut, however, was definitely to be forgotten. The playmaker played in the Reserve League, but the match against Kasimpasa saw his players lose with a clear 7-1. For Ozilactually, only the initial 45 minutes, but the blow remains.

The 1988 class hasn’t played a game for 4-5 months and, as his coach Emre Belozoglu pointed out, he needs time to get back into shape. The hope is that he will soon find her to get into the mechanics of the first team. See also Qatar World Cup 2022: the three possible champions, according to mathematics

