The change from Mesut Özil to Fenerbahce Istanbul is nearing completion. As the former German international has already announced, his departure is from arsenal sealed.
With the move to the Turkish capital, Özil is fulfilling a personal dream. The transfer had begun in the past few days and is now nearing completion.
Özil has already colored his Twitter profile in the colors blue and yellow and thus already announced his change of scenery. He also confirmed the Turkish broadcaster NTV in a telephone interview that he will play for Fener in the future.
“I’m very happy, very excited. God allowed me to wear the Fenerbahce jersey,” said Özil. “I will wear it with pride and give everything for the team.”
After the mandatory medical check and the signing of all contracts, the transfer will be officially announced.
