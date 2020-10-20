No more arsenal? For Mesut Özil this could become a reality. According to matching media reports, the 32-year-old is not on the Gunners’ eligibility list for the Premier League. Also the ex-Dortmund Sokratis was apparently left out.
By Thursday, the 20 Premier League clubs have to name their 25-man squad for the league games by February. Özil and Sokratis should not be there. Özil was not nominated for the Europa League.
Of the 25 players in the line-up, a maximum of 17 non-English or non-UK-trained players over the age of 21 are allowed. At Arsenal FC, 19 professionals fall under this category – Özil and Sokratis were therefore deleted.
The playmaker’s contract in north London expires next summer. Özil made his last appearance in the Arsenal jersey at the beginning of March in a 1-0 win over West Ham. It will be his last game for the Gunners at least until February 2021. Özil could only be used in the league cup, but so far this season has not been in this competition either.
Rather, the Gunners will hope to get rid of Özil in winter so that the top earner can be removed from the payroll. It remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old will get involved. So far, he had always emphasized that he wanted to stay with Arsenal until the end of the contract.
For Sokratis, the situation is not much better. The 32-year-old Greek also only has a contract until next summer and should leave the club sooner rather than later. Coach Mikel Arteta no longer relies on the services of the former BVB and Werder defender. Sokratis has not been on the pitch for a second in the new season either.
