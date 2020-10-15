VMesut Özil was in Baku for the first time and as a German soccer player more than ten years ago. Now he has returned to the capital of Azerbaijan virtually via Twitter and as a Turkish propagandist. On August 12, 2009, Özil played his first compulsory international game for the German national soccer team in Baku. Germany won 2-0 against their little brother Turkey. At that time, Recep Tayyip Erdogan had been Prime Minister of Turkey for more than six years. After a momentous photo with him in 2018, Özil resigned from the national team. But his friendship with Erdogan remained, and Erdogan even became Özil’s best man.

What the Turkish arms alone are currently unable to achieve in the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the star, who has been retired from Arsenal London, now apparently wants to contribute: to generate sympathy for a war party in the spirit of Ankara and to make it stand out in the bright light. Almost three weeks after the start of the war in the Caucasus, for example, he posted a bilingual tweet that greatly simplified the complicated conflict.

In the first part, written in Turkish, Özil wrote that the concern of Azerbaijan is also “our concern” and the joy of Azerbaijan is also “our joy”. Then the saying common in both countries, which is said to go back to the founder of the republic Ataturk: ​​”One nation, two states”. It stands for the close ties between the two states. In 1991, Turkey was the first country to recognize Azerbaijan after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Criticism of Özil’s attitude

The instruction for the international community of the ignorant then follows in English: “It is important to me that everyone in the world knows about the fact that the Nagornyj-Karabakh region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but is currently illegally occupied.” He referred to a 2008 United Nations statement calling on Armenia to withdraw its troops from the region. “I insist that this decision is recognized by everyone” and the Turkish-Azerbaijani ambassador in the football shirt closes with a call for peace and a future “without violence”.

The fact that Özil takes the side for Azerbaijan is not a good thing beyond his Turkish fan base. His former Arsenal colleague Henrich Mchitarjan from Armenia had previously urged various state leaders to act in an open letter. Because the “aggressor” Azerbaijan attacks kindergartens, schools and hospitals. A “human tragedy” is playing out before the eyes of the world. Özil’s reference to the “occupation” falls “too short,” said Green politician Omid Nouripour the sports information service. When Özil quotes Ataturk, he should also mention that he once said: “Peace at home, peace in the world.” At the moment, however, Erdogan’s policy is “neither internally nor externally peaceful,” stressed the foreign policy spokesman for the Green parliamentary group . He called on Özil to therefore “also criticize Turkey’s aggressive foreign policy”.

Mchitarjan responded with a renewed appeal to Özil’s statement. “We want peace,” he wrote about a video on Twitter showing Armenian demonstrators. The bond between the two is probably cut.