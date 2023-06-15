The side effects of a medication are not always annoying or dangerous. In some cases they are so positive that they rise from secondary to main. This is what happened with the GLP-1 receptor agonists, a family of drugs that are marketed in Spain, above all, under the trade name Ozempic. It was patented a few years ago to help people with diabetes. Later it became a miraculous slimming drug, although many experts warn against its uncontrolled use to lose weight quickly. In recent months, moreover, it is being studied whether it could also be used to treat addictions, since some users have reduced their alcohol consumption. It is early to confirm it, but there are already scientific studies that seem to indicate some of the reasons behind this drop in consumption which, in any case, does not affect all patients equally.

“I stopped drinking,” says Toñi Venegas, 52, emphatically, in a telephone conversation. “I’m from Seville and here we like to go out and have our beers,” he explains, “but after being pricked, suddenly, I didn’t feel like it.” Venegas has been injecting himself with a GLP-1 agonist for almost a year. He has lost 12 kilos. When he started on his diet and medicine, he noticed that he felt like eating less, but he didn’t expect to lose the desire to drink as well. The beer tasted bad, his body didn’t ask for it. So he went to talk to Dr. Cristóbal Morales, an endocrinologist at the Virgen de la Macarena Hospital in Seville, and told him about this surprising side effect.

It was not a surprise to Morales, who had been conducting clinical trials on these drugs (more than 120) for years and hearing the same story. “At first, we logically attributed it to the slowing down of gastric acid,” he explains in an audio exchange by message. With GLP-1 agonists, the digestive rate slowed down, so it was normal for patients to have less desire to eat and drink anything. But in light of the latest studies, Dr. Morales explained to his patient that what was happening to him was due to a side effect of the drug. “Over the years, the effect it has on the central nervous system and the hedonic center has been published, and it points in this direction, pointing out that it affects alcohol and even other addictive substances and behaviors,” the endocrinologist develops.

More information

The avalanche of anecdotes from patients like Venegas has given way to a handful of studies that confirm a certain scientific basis. Some say that these drugs make rats Get less dopamine from alcohol. Others stopped being attracted to cocaine. a breed of African monkeys prone to drinking stopped doing so. Experiments in humans, however, are scarce and not so conclusive.

One of the most cited was the one carried out by doctor Anders Fink-Jensen, a psychiatrist at the University of Copenhagen, about alcohol consumption in patients who were using a GLP-1 agonist called exenatide. “We saw that there was a dramatic decrease in the amount of alcohol they drank,” he confirms on a video call. “But this occurred only in a part of the participants, and since there was also a group that was taking a placebo, when looking at the total, there was no clear difference,” he adds.

Intrigued by such mixed results, Fink-Jensen decided to sift through and look at the analyzes based on various criteria. He observed what happened to patients who had a body mass index greater than 30, those considered obese. And he was surprised. “There we did see a sharp decline in alcohol consumption,” he explains. Fink-Jensen now believes that these drugs may have an effect on alcohol use, but not in all patients.

The results of this study are promising, but not enough to affirm that this medicine can end alcohol dependence, says the psychiatrist: “More studies are needed to corroborate it.” And they are already underway. Fink-Jensen points out that three have been started in the United States and that he himself has just started another, this time focused on obese patients and on semaglutide, a more modern version of this drug. This new study has received funding from the Novo Nordisk Foundation, a corporate foundation dependent on the pharmaceutical company that makes the drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.

End the addiction without curtailing the pleasure

María Inés López-Ibor, professor of Psychiatry specializing in anxiety and disorders derived from substance use, has closely followed the effects of GLP-1 agonists. Many of his patients became visibly fat from antidepressants and ended up combining them with this medication. In a telephone conversation, she explains that this medicine “acts at the brain level and can cause a modulation of various neurotransmitters.” One of them is gaba, which is related to anxiety. The other would be dopamine, a substance that is released before a pleasant stimulus, be it a Donette, a glass of wine or a line of cocaine. Semaglutide would control pleasure and eliminate anxiety. “This could help us understand why it can have an effect on addictions,” says López-Ibor.

The idea that a drug promises, with one injection a week, not only to facilitate weight loss, but also to stop smoking, reduce alcohol consumption and eliminate other addictions, could be a revolution in the field of medicine. Until now, these had been treated in a specific way: methadone for opioids, bupropion for smoking… But if the studies that are underway are confirmed, GLP-1 agonists could change all this by attacking the root problem , altering the brain’s fundamental reward circuitry.

Puncture [ozempic] It doesn’t take away the pleasure, it just keeps one from going too far” Juan José Gorgojo, head of the nutrition service at the Alcorcón Foundation University Hospital

The pleasures associated with food, alcohol and drugs are different, but the brain processes the emotions they trigger through the same circuits. These drugs could modify them, radically changing the focus of the problem. Who would want to take drugs that didn’t work? Drinking a beer that causes nothing but rejection? What’s the point of choosing a burger over a salad when both provide the same pleasure?

Playing with dopamine and pleasure could have side effects. Although, in the case of GLP-1 agonists, the studies carried out so far have ruled them out. “In obesity clinical trials we give patients suicide scales due to the possibility of anhedonia,” explains Dr. Juan José Gorgojo, head of the endocrinology and nutrition service at the Fundación Alcorcón University Hospital, in a telephone conversation. Anhedonia is a general decrease in the ability to experience pleasure. And passing this type of questionnaire has been routine since the marketing of a drug called Acomplia in 2006 caused an increase in serious psychiatric disorders.

GLP-1 agonists do not have this effect. “Puncture doesn’t take away the pleasure,” says Dr. Gorgojo, “it just keeps you from going too far.” After a year, Venegas has a beer from time to time, even two. But he doesn’t feel like drinking like before. This does not mean that he does not go out with friends or that he does not enjoy himself. “Upside down,” he says. “When I was on a diet, I avoided going out so as not to fall into temptation. Now I go out and have fun, because I know that he is not going to feel like eating or drinking too much, ”he celebrates.

Gorgojo believes that the effects reported by patients “make scientific sense.” But he calls for caution and points out, for example, that another of the possible side effects of GLP-1 agonists is reduced fluid intake. The fact that patients drink less alcohol could be because patients drink less, in general. All the specialists hope that the studies underway will help to clarify the role of these new drugs in addictions and, in any case, they call for prudence and common sense: the only way to guarantee a healthy life that avoids addiction problems. health derived from obesity and addictions, is to change habits.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.