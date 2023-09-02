Ozempic, the drug that “fattens” the producer and the Danish economy

Ozempic’s fame has exploded in the last year, thanks to famous testimonials (Elon Musk in particular) and has been called “the drug of Hollywood”. On TikTok, the drug, in a short time, got more than a billion views causing a demand that far exceeded the supply. And then an obsessive request for the magical injections also bought on the black market. Ozempic is a drug born in 2012 to treat the flounders and exploded now to treat obesity.



READ ALSO: Milan in July booms in tourists, 870,000 arrivals. Best month ever

The tam tam of newspapers and social media has caused the demand for drugs to grow exponentially Novo Nordisk (primarily Ozempic) in various countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. Novo Nordisk is a multinational company based in Bagsværd, near Copenhagen, specializing in the production of medicines for the treatment of diabetes, haemophilia and other chronic diseases. And, as usual in these cases, when the demand rises explosively, there is a shortage of medicines, especially for diabetic or very overweight patients. Even in Italy, Aifa (pharmaceutical agency) has warned doctors saying that “Increased demand for Ozempic has led to shortages that are expected to continue throughout 2023.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

