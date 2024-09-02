Ozempic | The medicine claimed to help everywhere is running out, the manufacturer warns the health care

Ozempic|There may be a shortage of the drug Ozempic throughout the fall, reports the manufacturer.

Coarse The demand for the drug Ozempic has become so strong that there may be a shortage throughout the fall, reports the Reuters news agency.

The shortage will last at least until the last quarter of the year, reports manufacturer Novo Nordisk.

The company is also burdened by production capacity bottlenecks in some of its manufacturing plants.

The company is asking, through the European Medicines Agency, that healthcare staff limit offering Ozempic and its other diabetes drug Victoza to new patients.

Ozempic is aimed at treating diabetes and also used for weight loss, but it is claimed to help also to kidney diseases and even mental health problems.

Novo Nordisk plans to build a factory worth a couple of hundred million euros in its home country of Denmark, which will manufacture raw materials for medicines. It should boost Ozempic’s production, but the plant is not scheduled to be completed until 2027, according to Reuters.

Production despite the bottlenecks, manufacturing medicines has been a financial lottery win for Novo Nordisk. It has become Europe’s most valuable listed company, and it returned up to four percent last year of Denmark’s GDP.

