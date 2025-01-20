Ozempic shows promising effects against dementia, but risks for kidney and pancreas, according to macro study

The use of GLP-1 drugs against diabetes and obesity, known by brand names such as Ozempic or Wegovy, is associated with a wide spectrum of health effects, according to a macro study presented this Monday in the journal Nature Medicine. Among the benefits, the authors identify a lower risk of cardiometabolic and neurocognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s and dementia, while on the negative side they identify a higher risk of gastrointestinal conditions or hypertension.

The findings are based on analysis of data from 2.4 million U.S. military veterans of various ages, races and sexes who were treated for diabetes between 2017 and 2023. GLP-1 drugs (technically, GLP-1 receptor agonists) glucagon-like peptide 1), were associated with significant neurological and behavioral health benefits, with lower risks of seizures and addiction, lower risks of suicidal ideation, self-harm, bulimia, and mental disorders. psychotics such as schizophrenia. On the negative side, its consumption was associated with an increased risk of kidney, pancreatic and gastrointestinal problems.

The heads and tails of Ozempic

The study, led by Washington University in St. Louis, confirms findings from previous research that detailed the drugs’ potential to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and other cardiovascular problems. The magnitude of the associated benefits is modest, but promising: a reduction of about 10 to 20 percent for most outcomes.

What is most novel are the possible ways in which these drugs can negatively affect the pancreas and kidneys. Although these adverse effects are rare, they can be very serious; Doctors should watch for signs of pancreatitis and monitor kidney function in people taking GLP-1RA medications. Kidney problems can occur without symptoms until the disease is in an advanced stage with limited treatment options.

A fashionable medicine

Demand for weight-loss drugs sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy is steadily increasing around the world, and one in eight Americans has taken them or is currently taking them, according to a recent study. These drugs are administered once a week by injection and mimic naturally produced hormones that reduce appetite and slow digestion, resulting in a longer-lasting feeling of fullness. A healthy diet and exercise also help you lose weight.

Because of this popularity, experts emphasize, it is important to systematically examine their effects on all body systems, to understand what they do and do not do. “Our approach has allowed us to create a comprehensive atlas that maps GLP-1RA associations that span all organ systems,” he says. Ziyad Al-Alya clinical epidemiologist and nephrologist who treats veterans and lead author of the study. “The study results provide information on some known and previously unrecognized benefits and risks of GLP-1RA that may be useful to inform clinical care and guide research agendas.”

These drugs, which some have called “miracle drugs,” may have broad health benefits, but they are not without risks. “Our findings highlight the possibility of broader applications for these medications, but also highlight important risks that must be carefully monitored in people taking these medications,” says Al-Aly.

Caution in interpretation

David Henryhonorary professor at Bond University, emphasizes that this is an observational study, not a randomized trial, and recalls that the authors warn against basing treatment recommendations on this data without additional confirmation. “This caution is justified,” he explains in statements to SMC Australia. “Faulty observational studies on another diabetes drug, metformin, wrongly concluded that this drug prevented cancer,” he recalls.

“Studies like this should be interpreted with great caution, since the people studied have not been randomly assigned to treatment with GLP-1 receptor agonists, so any differences between those taking and not taking this class of medications could be attributable to factors other than the drug,” he points out Stephen O’RahillyProfessor of Clinical Biochemistry and Medicine at the University of Cambridge, SMC UK. “Furthermore, since the data comes from the Veterans Administration [de las Fuerzas Armadas de Estados Unidos]are heavily skewed toward older, white men.”

Six years of the Ozempic ‘revolution’: rise and problems of the diabetes drug that promises to end obesity



On the positive side, O’Rahilly highlights that the group that took the drug showed a lower incidence of schizophrenia and less suicidal ideation, a relevant fact given that there have been discussions in the media about possible adverse effects of these medications on mental health. In general, the results seem reassuring regarding the risk/benefit relationship of long-term use of GLP1 in people with diabetes, but we will have to wait for future studies on people treated with these medications for obesity, without accompanying diabetes.