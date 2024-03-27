Gynecologist Saleh: pregnancy while taking Ozempic is explained by weight loss

The diabetes drug Ozempic and its analogues, used by many people, including Hollywood celebrities, for weight loss, have discovered another side effect. Women using it for weight correction are increasingly declarethat they became pregnant and gave birth to children, despite problems conceiving or taking birth control pills. Lenta.ru figured out why this happens and what doctors say about it.

What stories do women share on social networks?

The story of an unplanned pregnancy that arose after taking weight loss drugs began to gain popularity after a video by a TikTok user under the nickname @dkaslolive. In a short video, the woman said that soon after starting the course of Ozempic injections, she was surprised to discover that she was expecting a child. Her message received a wide response on social networks and forums – Reddit and TikTok are full of stories of other expectant mothers who found themselves in a similar situation, and on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned) Several groups dedicated to this topic have already been organized.

Ozempic and its analogues, for example, Vegovi, Saxenda, Semaglutide, Exenatide, Liraglutide, appeared on the market in the early 2000s as a medicine for the treatment of type II diabetes. Later it became known about their side effects, thanks to which a person loses weight. The principle of operation of the drugs is that its main active ingredient, semaglutide, affects glucose metabolism and binds to receptors that are usually activated by peptides released in the intestines during meals. These processes reduce appetite, accelerate satiety and increase the time during which food remains in the stomach and does not go into the intestines. Thanks to this, a person practically does not feel hungry and begins to eat less and less often. The drugs are very popular, especially among celebrities, as a means of rapid weight loss.

Many women admit that the news of pregnancy came as a complete surprise to them. So, one of the users of the Reddit forum under the nickname @bababrawny told: “I had big problems with fertility. I started taking Ozempic in February and became pregnant in April. By that time, I had lost nine kilograms. As soon as I found out I was expecting a baby, I stopped using the drug.”

I was infertile for 14 years and after two months of taking Ozempic I am pregnant. This is shocking to say the least. vitolini0707Reddit user

Photo: Tom Little/Reuters

The news of imminent motherhood also caught women who were taking oral contraceptives during a course of injections of a drug for diabetics by surprise. “The last time I couldn’t get pregnant for a long time, so I assumed that this couldn’t happen at 40 years old. Well, I'm pregnant! It’s not what we planned, but it’s a pleasant surprise,” wrote username @Debtastical. A blogger named Raven Rechelle echoes her. declared, that her TikTok, thanks to Ozempic, suddenly went from “weight loss journey to pregnancy magazine.” Another Reddit user toldthat she became pregnant after losing significant weight with the help of medications, although she was taking birth control.

I was on birth control and this pregnancy was largely unplanned for me. I have a long history of miscarriages and stillbirths. Two years ago I decided to stop trying to become a mother. During this time, I started taking Ozempic and lost 32 kilograms. Massive_Wallaby_8187Reddit user

Does a drug for diabetics actually increase fertility?

Doctors in the field of reproductive medicine and obesity report that also noticed a tendency for women to experience increased fertility while losing weight on diabetic medications. Experts cited Ozempic’s effect on weight as one of the reasons: when you lose extra pounds, the hormonal imbalance caused by obesity and metabolic disorders is restored.

“Even if we are talking about losing only three to five kilograms, this can already lead to the woman resuming ovulation, and the woman can become pregnant,” explained obstetrician-gynecologist Iman Saleh. “Our fat cells produce estrogen, which can have a negative effect on the ovaries and endometrial lining.”

Utsavi Shah, a gynecologist and associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, USA, confirms the words. She emphasized that numerous studies have established a strong link between obesity, fertility problems and metabolic disorders, including polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Also, according to the doctor, excess weight leads to the development insulin resistance and, as a result, an increase in the level of the male hormone testosterone, which negatively affects the quality of eggs and provokes miscarriage. Because of this, Shah noted, it is not surprising that weight loss medications that can help you lose up to 20 percent of your body weight improve the symptoms of these diseases.

These weight loss drugs are game-changers for women with PCOS or infertility, but they don't have any specific active ingredients that make women more fertile. They only promote weight loss, which helps regulate menstrual cycles and thereby increases the chances of getting pregnant. Utsavi ShahAssociate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, USA

Photo: goffkein.pro / Shutterstock / Fotodom

How do Ozempic and its analogues affect the effectiveness of oral contraceptives?

Also, the chances of getting pregnant on Ozempic increase due to the fact that the drug, interacting with birth control pills, reduces their effectiveness. Gynecologist Shah explained: these medications slow down the process of digesting food and emptying the stomach, which is why oral contraceptives are absorbed more slowly by the body.

At the same time, the doctor recalled that the possibility of conception exists when using any means of protection. However, according to her, if a woman is protected with high-quality contraceptives, the risk of unwanted pregnancy is quite low, even despite the use of drugs for weight correction. If it is still difficult to cope with anxiety, Shah advised women losing weight in this way to use additional protective measures, for example, condoms.

It is also noted that in connection with the growing number of messages on social networks about unexpected pregnancies, the manufacturer of Ozempic, Novo Nordisk, has launched a study to find out how this medicine and similar drugs affect pregnant women. It is planned to be completed by August 2027. At the same time, company representatives are already warning that women under no circumstances should use weight loss drugs to conceive a child.

“Studies in rats, rabbits and monkeys have shown that taking these drugs during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage and birth defects. No studies have been conducted on humans. Women should stop taking weight loss medications at least two months before planning to become pregnant,” Novo Nordisk said in an official statement.

Photo: Unsplash

You should not use Ozempic and its analogues during pregnancy, since the consequences are completely unclear. “Scientifically, these medications can help you get pregnant. But, given that they can linger in the body, pregnant women need to be careful. They need to stop injecting because of possible dangerous consequences,” says Allison Rogers, an obstetrician-gynecologist and reproductive endocrinologist at the Fertility Centers of Illinois, USA. The doctor listed the child's underweight and other dangerous developmental anomalies as possible complications.

Rogers emphasized that although there are stories online about perfectly healthy Ozempic children whose mothers took the drug during pregnancy, the risks are too great to experiment in this way. Moreover, research is currently ongoing into other negative effects of this medicine, due to which affected patients are suing with the company that produces it.

In their statements of claim, the victims indicated that as a result of using Ozempic, they experienced tooth loss, severe vomiting, intestinal obstruction, diarrhea, abdominal pain and gastroparesis – a disorder of gastric motility, in which the evacuation of solid food from it slows down. According to the plaintiffs, they were not warned about any of these side effects.