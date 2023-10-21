Ozempic Danger on Tiktok

On TikTok, a worrying phenomenon is raging: the promotion by more or less famous users of two ‘alternatives’ to Ozempic, whose stocks are at their lowest due to excess demand.

As Il Fatto Alimentario writes, relaunching the Wall Street Journal, one of the most popular hasthags is #GutTok, which includes dozens and dozens of videos, with over 1.1 billion views, which boast the wonders of the so-called ‘Ozempic Budget’ , i.e. ‘cheap Ozempic’ (the original one is expensive): the osmotic laxative PEG 3350. Its popularity is such that in some countries, including the United States, there are serious difficulties in supplying this laxative, normally used, always under medical advice, for cases of stubborn constipation and for preparation for colonoscopies. This drug, needless to say, has nothing to do with Ozempic and is quite dangerous if used for weight loss.

PEG 3350 (polyethylene glycol) is in fact a substance not absorbed by the body, which, once in the intestine, attracts water by osmosis. In this way it softens the stool and promotes intestinal transit. But, if taken for prolonged periods or in high doses, it can lead to dehydration and loss of fundamental mineral salts (such as calcium, potassium and magnesium), which can become very serious. Furthermore, it ensures a slight weight reduction, entirely associated with the loss of water and not fat. This means that the lost weight is immediately regained, as soon as the hydration level returns to normal. Finally, it can be addictive, promote the development of an eating disorder and is particularly dangerous for people who have other pathologies such as cardiovascular ones: in some cases it can even lead to fatal consequences.

