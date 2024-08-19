Ozempic, Leader in the Gold Rush Against Obesity

$150 billion in 2031 is the astonishing estimated figure for the business of drugs (GPL-1) against obesity. Analysts are talking about an “obesity gold rush” and believe that the LPG-1 market could reach 150 billion dollars in 2031 (a figure similar to the profit of the world’s largest oil company or that of cancer drugs).

In Italy, according to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, four out of ten adults have problems with overweight or obesity. More specifically, three are overweight and one is obese. Obesity, on the other hand, affects millions of people and is the gateway to over 200 diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular problems. In Italy, according to ISTAT data, for example in 2020 the prevalence of diabetes was estimated at 5.9% (3.5 million people), with a slowly increasing trend. The prevalence increases with age until reaching 21% among people over 75.

Ozempic, the Hollywood drug

We are talking about Ozempic, the “Hollywood drug”. The best known of a class of drugs, GLP-1 receptor agonists, that seem to be able to end obesity in the world. It is an injectable drug that, in clinical trials, has been shown to promote weight loss of about 15%. Many stars and famous people, such as Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk have helped create a myth about it.

The Ozempic hashtag boasts TikTok videos with over 674 million views. Only Botox and Viagra can boast such notoriety in the past. Races and obsessive phenomena for the purchase and use have created drug shortages, which have also been reflected in diabetes patients. In Italy, for example, the lack of Ozempic® has worsened in late 2023 and intermittent shortages are expected also in 2024.

Ozempic, important drugs with many lights and some shadows

Lights and shadows coexist with the phenomenon that seems to represent an important turning point in the war against excess fat. The use of GLP-1 receptor agonists, however, according to many clinicians, would be useless if lifestyle is not changed at the same time. One injection a week is not enough. Using these drugs for aesthetic purposes only, again according to many doctors, could also be considered an aberration.

In the meantime, Big Pharma has long sensed the gigantic business and is investing billions in research. There are many interesting clinical studies on the GLP-1 receptor. Some confirm that the molecules of the near future will be three times more effective than those we have now. An example concerns one of these drugs, Wegovy, which in a higher dose version, is designed only for overweight or obese people.

Super popular in the United States, marketed in the UK and Denmark. Other European countries are ready to give the green light. Among other similar drugs, tirzepatidealready free in the United States and CagriSemawhich combines semaglutide with another drug and can cause greater weight loss than its predecessors. Novo Nordisk, the Danish group, virtually unknown until two years ago, which produces Wegovy and Ozempic, is booming with a capitalization that has doubled in two years ($326 billion). It is now the second pharmaceutical company in the world. Pfizer and Eli Lilly, third and fourth, are also developing new drugs.

Despite all the shadows, the need to win the battle against excess weight is now something that can no longer be postponed. According to the latest World Atlas of Obesity, the international economy is burdened by gigantic costs. The estimate reaches four thousand billion dollars in 2035 (2.9% of global GDP, compared to 2.2% in 2019). These drugs could thus save the lives of millions of people and the health expenditure of many countries.