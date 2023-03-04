Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Which products can be advertised to children? There is disagreement at the traffic light. Özdemir is probably planning major restrictions. The FDP reacted with criticism.

Berlin – The next storm is brewing in the traffic light coalition. The reason for this: Green Minister Cem Özdemir plans to severely restrict the advertising of unhealthy food. The planned ban applies to all advertising between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., “which by its nature is particularly suitable for inducing children to consume or encouraging them to do so,” according to a report by the Picturewhich appears to be a draft from the ministry.

The restrictions are apparently intended to apply to some products in general – such as chocolate, muesli bars, biscuits and cakes. Energy drinks and ice cream should also be affected in principle.

Apparently, advertising for milk and juices with added sugar or extra sweeteners should also be restricted. Özdemir allegedly submitted the draft to the departmental vote without consultation, the newspaper reports. .

Ban on advertising unhealthy food: “There is no majority” for this

The FDP faction deputy Carina Konrad reacted unequivocally to Özdemir’s plans: “Blanket bans on advertising, which are supposed to shield children, ignore the real core problems of unhealthy nutrition and are not a solution. There is no majority for such a policy, ”said the FDP politician loudly Picture.

From the point of view of the liberals, one should start elsewhere. According to Konrad, there is a need for more nutrition coaches in schools, seminars on media skills for children and parents and more commitment from producers and supermarkets.

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr also criticizes the proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture: “Fundamental bans would mean that children are shielded but not educated. That misses the core of the problem,” says Dürr dem Mirror according to.

Ban on advertising for unhealthy products: the confectionery industry notes constitutional concerns

According to the confectionery industry, the advertising restrictions planned by Özdemir for unhealthy food among children mean a total ban on confectionery advertising. “In our view, Federal Minister Özdemir’s proposals are disproportionate and also constitutionally questionable,” criticized the Federal Association of the German Confectionery Industry (BDSI), according to a statement.

The BDSI does not consider the planned advertising bans to be effective in reducing the obesity rate among children. There are no scientific studies on the effectiveness of advertising bans on the development of childhood obesity, said the chief executive of the association, Carsten Bernoth.

Advertising bans for unhealthy foods: Milk and juices may also be affected

The Green politician Özdemir presented the legislative plans on Monday, which should contribute to healthier eating and less obesity. With a view to under-14s, advertising bans for products with too much sugar, fat and salt are planned in “all media relevant to children”. The determination of excessive sugar, fat or salt content should be based on WHO nutritional value calculations. Advertising on posters for unhealthy products within a radius of 100 meters from schools and day-care centers should also be prohibited.

The specific provisions should be coordinated in the government. With regard to milk and juices, the ministry explained that they can continue to be advertised to children if they contain no added sugar or sweeteners. Milk contains nutrients such as calcium and iodine, which are important for children in the growth phase. Fruit and vegetable juices might provide vitamins. Since they naturally contain sugar, it is important that no additional sugar or sweeteners are added. (lp/dpa)