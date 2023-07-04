Home page politics

From: Claudia Moellers

Cem Özdemir has slimmed down his candy advertising plans. Nevertheless, an advertising ban goes too far, comments Claudia Möllers.

Every sixth child in Germany is overweight. 5.9 percent are even morbidly obese. Corona has also harmed children and young people because dating and doing sports together have been significantly restricted for a long time. Germany’s Minister of Nutrition, Cem Özdemir, now wants to tackle children’s fat with an advertising ban on unhealthy children’s snacks.

Özdemir’s slimmed-down plans: That’s going too far!

Özdemir has meanwhile slimmed down his plans after the FDP and the advertising industry went on the barricades. But there should be an advertising ban on television for chocolate, snacks and sweet soda on weekdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Özdemir originally wanted a ban on all days between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Advertising posters in the vicinity of schools and day-care centers should also be banned.

With all understanding for the desire for a healthy diet, this is going too far. It is and remains the task of parents to educate children to eat sweets and snacks in a healthy way. And also to a critical distance to advertising.

Nutrition is a matter for parents: children should be critical consumers – there is no need for a censor

The state cannot and must not relieve them of this responsibility. He can, should and must conduct enlightenment. And the schools must help to turn children into critical consumers who will not swallow everything the advertisements make them believe. There is no need for a censor Özdemir.

