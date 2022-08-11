Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Cem Özdemir (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture. (Archive image) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/Archive image

Green politician Cem Özdemir has responded to the ZDF Today’s show’s criticism of his competence as Minister of Agriculture.

Munich – When the ministers of the traffic light coalition were finally determined, the Greens politician Cem Özdemir was also on the lists as Minister of Agriculture. But some directly doubted his competence for the office. Amid the Ukraine war and global food supply difficulties, the post is even more important than before. Although eight months have passed since the ministerial posts were filled, some criticism of Özdemir’s competence still persists – especially from the opposition Merkur.de reported exclusively.

Criticism of Özdemir: “Today Show” with imaginary conversations of the minister

Now the “ZDF heute-show” shared three photos with imaginary conversations on Twitter, which are supposed to show Özdemir’s lack of competence in the eyes of the critics. The headline reads: “If you cheated in your application to become Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture.” One of the photos shows Özdemir kneeling in a grain field. He looks at the ground and calls out “Apple!” – a person next to him corrects him: “No, almost. Grain, Mr Özdemir.”

In another imaginary dialogue of the “ZDF heute-show” Özdemir confuses potatoes with a fruit. “Yummy, kiwi,” he says with a serious look at the potatoes while he also feels them. The answer of a probably potato grower is short: “Similarly, yes…” In the final picture, the Minister of Agriculture looks at the pigs and says “Muuuuuuh”. Again he is only half corrected. A woman next to him replies: “These are … It doesn’t matter.” The message of the “heute-show” is clear: the Green politician lacks the competence for his office – even with the simplest facts.

Özdemir reacts to criticism with humor – “Crap, I’ve been exposed”

Minister of Agriculture Özdemir did not leave the pictures of the “heute show” without an answer. He reacted to the pictures with humor. Along with a wink smiley, the Green politician wrote ironically on Twitter: “Damn, I got caught.” In the comments, many Twitter users praised Özdemir for “laughing at himself”.

Some users also took Özdemir’s tweet as an opportunity to criticize Finance Minister Christian Lindner. “You’re still more competent than Christian Lindner,” wrote one user. Another commented: “It doesn’t matter, Lindner does finances and has no idea about it either.” Lindner’s tax plans are currently being criticized – especially by the Greens and the Union. (bb)