Home page politics

From: Cornelia Schramm

Split

The alpine pasture tour attracts the political celebrities – and the Green Minister of Agriculture Özdemir positions himself for the removal of the wolf.

Brannenburg – Johann Grad loves the peace and quiet on his Sattelalm. He is managing it in the 15th generation. Up here in Arzmoos am Sudelfeld in the district of Rosenheim, 60 young cows graze, down on his Moarhof in Brannenburg the 50-year-old keeps 70 dairy cows in the pen. “Our Sattelalm is off the tourists’ radar and is not catered for,” he enthuses. Only yesterday was the end of peace. 800 people climbed up to Grad’s geranium-decorated gem – including a lot of political celebrities and press representatives from all over Germany.

In the tumult of other alpine farmers, cameras, musicians, security guards and politicians, Grad, his wife Anna and their children were the first of a total of eight hosts. This year, the Almwirtschafts Verein Oberbayern invited to the main alpine pasture tour in Arzmoos, because it is one of the largest contiguous alpine pasture areas in the administrative district.

Main Alm inspection 2023: Söder, Özdemir and Aiwanger talk about wolf removal

At the annual event, politicians are traditionally informed in a media-effective manner about alpine farmers, their work and the benefits for the surrounding mountains – but also about their concerns. Anger at the low selling prices for milk and the end of combi husbandry drives many here – but also the fear of the wolf. So does Johann Grad. “On a neighboring pasture, 16 cattle have been driven to their deaths over a rock face,” he says. “Our type of agriculture only works without large predators – we urgently need stock hunting.”

The Grad family did not vent their displeasure directly – although they fed many politicians with cake and pepper biters. In addition to Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) and Agriculture Minister Michaela Kaniber (CSU), Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir was even a politician from Berlin. He was the only one who announced that he would take part in the hike – five hours of pure walking time. His hat and rain gear were sorely needed yesterday.

(from left): Hubert Aiwanger, Michaela Kaniber, Markus Söder, Cem Özdemir and Josef Glatz during an alpine pasture tour © Peter Kneffel/dpa

Özdemir on the main pasture tour with Söder: Will not prevent wolf removal

The alpine farmers respectfully applauded the green politician and vegetarian when he confessed to shooting down problem wolves in his speech. “I’m just saying do it. I won’t stop you,” Özdemir said. Neither does party colleague and Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke. “The Federal Nature Conservation Act not only allows wolves that tear livestock and jump fences to be removed, but also entire packs.” The amendment to the Nature Conservation Act went as far as European law allows.

Aiwanger later criticized the fact that shooting permits repeatedly failed due to lawsuits. Because of the number of wolves that exist in Germany, a few hundred have to be removed every year. Kaniber agreed: “How can it be that there are as many wolves here as in Sweden and Norway combined? We need clear rules for taking stocks like there are in France. The wolf is no longer endangered, but our alpine farmers are on the red list.”

Söder calls for “more freedom” against organic bids when inspecting the main pasture

There are no sins or campaign breaks on the Alm. The prime minister also called on Berlin (“There where a wild boar was mistaken for a lion”) to to regulate the wolf population in the future. Then he lashed out – with an all-out blow for “more freedom”: against organic bids and inheritance taxes, for regional food and the centuries-old tradition of keeping livestock in the stables and on the alpine pasture. “I’d rather be a bull in Bavaria than cattle in the north.” , he said.

Özdemir also confessed to alpine farming, but did not give the local farmers any hope: “The year-round tethering – it will and must be phased out.”