Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) angers farmers with new plans for direct payments. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The minister wants to make agriculture greener: with new direct payments and stricter organic regulations. But the plans are met with resistance.

Berlin – Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) is planning Agricultural support in agricultural support in order to intensify climate and environmental protection: direct payments to farmers should in future be tied to new criteria. They are “promoting the necessary transformation process in agriculture more strongly” and also supporting an ecologically sustainable agricultural economy. “We have to protect our natural resources in order to ensure our food security in the future,” said Özdemir, explaining his intentions. Payments from the CAP (EU Common Agricultural Policy) should be subject to stricter environmental requirements.

The magazine Agricultural today has received a document from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture on the further development of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). It contains measures that could meet with resistance from the farmers’ association. According to the portal, Özdemir had Proplanta already confirmed in January 2023 that it wanted to gradually phase out payments that are only linked to area.

Direct payments to farmers: Özdemir’s (Greens) precise plans

According to the Bavarian Ministry of Agriculture, Özdemir plans to “provide more EU funds for organic regulations and, in 2026, to shift direct payments into the so-called ‘second pillar’ in addition to the 15 percent already decided.” This refers to adaptable, multi-year programs for the general development of rural areas.

Loud Agricultural today From 2025, area-related direct payments are to be reduced by 13 euros per hectare to around 139 euros per hectare. Instead of tying 23 percent of direct payments to environmental requirements, 28 percent of direct payments should in future be tied to environmental requirements in order to make them more attractive. In particular, two new regulations are to be introduced: the low-emission application of manure and the use of grassland, which is only mown twice a year.

Direct payments to farmers: Özdemir unsettles the agricultural sector

“With these proposals, even the last farmer is gradually losing faith in politics when it comes to reliability and plannability,” said the President of the German Farmers’ Association, Joachim Rukwied Agricultural today. The Bavarian Agriculture Minister Michaela Kaniber called for one Meeting of the Conference of Agriculture Ministers: “The decisions taken by the previous government under Julia Klöckner to implement the CAP reform from 2023 to 2027 were a very big deal, which forced political concessions from all sides in order to pass a unanimous decision.” She argued that Özdemir could not make any unilateral changes .

Rukwied warned Agricultural todaythat the new environmental regulations went in the right direction, but were not sufficient. In order to be accepted by farmers, they would have to be made more attractive and more comprehensive. He also considers a reduction in the basic premium to be counterproductive and points to France, where environmental regulations are more widely accepted. “We in Germany already have a significant competitive disadvantage compared to our professional colleagues in other EU countries. “This needs to change rather than widening the gap even further,” he warned. Farmers in the region are worried about their future. (cat)

