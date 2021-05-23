The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could soon influence schools in North Rhine-Westphalia. Green politician Cem Özdemir is stunned.

Düsseldorf – Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s influence extends far – into German schools? The fear is at least Green politician Cem Özdemir. He sharply criticized the planned resumption of the cooperation between Armin Laschet’s North Rhine-Westphalian state government and the Islamic organization Ditib in structuring Islamic religious instruction. “I could explode with anger and don’t understand the naivete,” said Özdemir World on sunday.

Ditib is part of a hierarchical organization whose headquarters in Cologne is subordinate to the Turkish religious authority Diyanet in Ankara. “And they get their instructions from the Turkish President.” “The state government of North Rhine-Westphalia and the CDU there have ensured that Erdogans has access to German schools. That is unbelievable ”, complained Özdemir. North Rhine-Westphalia is betraying precisely those Islamic groups “who are committed to the Basic Law and our open society”.

FDP school minister announces: Ditib becomes a member of the religious education commission

The background: Last week, FDP school minister Yvonne Gebauer announced that Ditib, as the largest Islamic organization, will in future be a member of a new commission in which a total of six Islamic associations will discuss the expansion and future design of Islamic religious instruction in schools Co-decide the country.

For NRW this means a turn to previous politics. In previous years, the country had put cooperation on hold in the school sector because of its proximity to Ankara. According to Gebauer’s statements when the plans were presented on Monday, the Ditib had recently “internally but also publicly” stated that it was “distant from the state”. Specifically, it involves participating in the approval of textbooks.

Özdemir: “We don’t want parrots parroting Ankara’s agenda”

Özdemir emphasized in the interview that Muslims have every right to articulate their religious needs. However, the Islamic associations did not meet the “requirements for recognition”. The Greens reminded that there are now also splits from the Ditib who are “following a sensible course.” The politician continued: “We don’t want parrots parroting the agenda of Ankara or Tehran. What we need is a representation of the Muslims living in Germany on the basis of the Basic Law. ”Özdemir recently made headlines in connection with Christmas bonus payments.

Journalist and integration expert Düzen Tekkal (42) also makes the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia in the picture Allegations: “With this cooperation we sow what we then reap on the streets. Anti-Semitism, hatred of Jews and the emergence of fine images do not come from nowhere, they are created. We are not allowed to place early religious education in the hands of partially anti-Semitic associations; by the way, this also gives rise to an understanding of the state that is hostile. “ (cg with dpa)