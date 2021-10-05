Before the exploratory talks with the Union, the Green politicians Cem Özdemir and Jürgen Trittin expressed doubts about its ability to negotiate.

Berlin – The Green politicians Cem Özdemir and Jürgen Trittin expressed doubts about their ability to negotiate with the Union before the exploratory talks. The fact that results had already leaked from the meeting of the Union and FDP on Sunday was not exactly a vote of confidence and a “sign of internal management problems”, said Özdemir on Tuesday in the program “RTL Direkt”. That is a signal that the Union has a massive problem.

Trittin said: “The decisive point today will be whether the CDU is actually willing and able to make such negotiations and corresponding agreements at all.” “Germany simply cannot afford a month-long clarification process,” he said on Deutschlandfunk. At the same time, the politician, who is part of the left wing of the party, emphasized the divisions: “We also know how high the hurdles are. And then it depends very much on the question of whether and to what extent there are negotiating and contractual partners on both sides. “

The first series of exploratory talks on a new government ends with the meeting of the Union and the Greens in the morning (11 a.m.). Özdemir and Trittin are not part of the exploration in the closer circle, but belong to the expanded exploration team of the Greens. On Monday, several FDP politicians accused the Union of breaching the agreed confidentiality after the talks about forming a government, because information from it had reached the media. (dpa)