The younger ones among the HSV-Fans will not know what to do with his name: But Özcan Arkoc stood in the goal for the red pants in the sixties and seventies. And even after his death on Wednesday yesterday, he still holds a “record” that nobody can take away from him.
No, it’s not about the longest series without conceding a goal or the most penalties saved. In both categories, Ötschi’s numbers, as everyone called for the sake of simplicity shortly after his arrival at HSV, should settle in the middle or lower range of the scale. Because HSV was not necessarily the big number in Germany back then.
But Özcan was certainly not a bad one in his field. On the contrary: before moving to Hamburg, he had won the Turkish championship three times with Fenerbahce and had already become the goalkeeper of the Turkish national team at the age of 19.
After a detour via Besiktas and Vienna Austria, Özcan came to HSV in 1967. At a time when transfers of foreign players were more the exception than the rule, he logically became the first Turk with the diamond on his chest.
No sooner had Ötschi arrived in Ochsenzoll (where the professionals were still training at the time) than he ousted the regular goalkeeper Horst Schnoor with his great performance in training and in some test matches.
And so the Turk was allowed to guard the goal of the Hanseatic League on the 1st matchday of the Bundesliga season 1967/68. Ironically, in the north derby at SV Werder Bremen. Only shortly before had the DFB introduced an innovation in the league: the “12th man”, which was actually named at the time, was allowed to be used.
Gone are the days when teams that were decimated due to injuries had to get by with the players who were still on the field. From the 1967/68 season onwards, substitutions were finally allowed. Initially limited to one change per team and game. The success of this measure allowed the volume to be expanded to two substitutes per team and match in the following season.
Özcan’s – or Ötschi’s – debut took place under special auspices. But the then 27-year-old would certainly never have imagined that this game would secure another eternal place in the annals of German football (and HSV).
It was the 20th minute of the game, at this point Werder was leading 1-0 with a goal from Rupp, when Özcan had to risk his head and neck to prevent another impact on his case.
The head and collar remained intact – but one of his fingers “was bent sideways”, as the Turk vividly recalled decades later. “I was in tremendous pain,” confessed Özcan (via hsv.de).
And it went no further: Özcan had to be replaced. Since there was no need to remove a player from the field on the other courts at that time, Özcan’s substitution actually became the very first in German professional football.
After all: even without Ötschi (substitute keeper Erhard Schwerin came for him – who thus became the first substitute in BL history) his teammates still turned the game – and in the end won with goals from Willy Schulz, Bernd Dörfel, whose brother Gert “Charly” Dörfel and Jürgen Kurbjuhn with 4: 1.
Later, after his active career, Özcan became assistant trainer of the Rothosen under the head coach Kuno Klötzer and Rudi Gutendorf and replaced the globetrotter Gutendorf (Riegel-Rudi) as head coach in October 1977.
Thus, Özcan also became the first HSVer to be both a player and a coach for the club’s professional team. A stage in professional football could hardly be more steeped in history.