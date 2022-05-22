Akyol announced at the beginning of May that he was temporarily broadcasting from Hilversum because he received serious threats. He decided to move to Hilversum by order of the police. The presenter did not report on Sunday whether the decision to return to Deventer was also taken in consultation with the police.
Akyol told NOS at the beginning of May that the threats had arrived at the AD, where he has a column. “They were shocked and went to the police,” said the program maker. Akyol has faced threats several times. Two years ago, a man was sentenced to community service after he threatened Akyol with death via Twitter.
#Özcan #Akyol #broadcasting #Deventer #temporary #move #due #threats
Leave a Reply