EFE

The Angels / 06.28.2021 22:54:47

Ozark, the Netflix series starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, will count in your fourth and final season with the participation of the Mexican Veronica falcon, This was announced by the actress through her Instagram.

In the publication, Falcón showed “grateful“for the opportunity to join this series. Also, the magazine The Hollywood Reporter detailed that she will play Camila, the sister of drug trafficker Omar Navarro (Felix Solís).

After a very long career in his native country, Falcón moved to the United States for about five years and has been seen in series such as Queen of the south (2016-2021), the new Perry Mason, which premiered last year on HBO, and the very recent The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel and Disney +.



The Mexican also appears in the cast of two films that will be released this summer: political and bloody dystopia The Forever Purge and the Disney adventure Jungle cruise.



Netflix announced in June 2020 that Ozark will say goodbye with a fourth season that will be divided into two parts of seven chapters each.

The series has received the applause of the critics and the public, especially for the great work of its cast, until it became one of the star content of Netflix in recent years.

Thus the young Julia Garner won the 2019 and 2010 Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Ozark, While his partner Jason Bateman this year won the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for best male performance in a television drama.

.

yhc