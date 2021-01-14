Netflix became the greatest ally for people in confinement, because of the pandemic. Not for nothing, the platform’s series saw their popularity grow to unthinkable levels: Cobra Kai 3, Dark 3 and The crown were some of the most talked about of 2020.

To the surprise of series fans, Ozark it was the most watched series, according to Nielsen’s signature and its ranking of the most watched shows of the past year. In the list, all original shows from the streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon prime video, Hulu and Disney Plus were considered.

Next, we share the list of the 10 most viewed series of 2020 . In this, time was taken as the main evaluation criterion, with the 10,965 million minutes played being the lowest record in the ranking.

Ozark (30,462 million minutes)

Lucifer (18.975 million minutes)

The crown (16.275 million minutes)

Tiger King (15.611 million minutes)

The nandalorian (14.519 million minutes)

The Umbrella academy (13.47 billion minutes)

The great british baking show (13.279 million minutes)

A Boss in Diapers: Back in Business (12.625 million minutes)

Longmire (11.382 million minutes)

You – 80% (10,965 million minutes)

Ozark – official synopsis

Ozark introduces us to Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), a financial advisor with a seemingly normal family life. Married to Wendy (Laura Linney) and with two children, Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), they all lead peaceful and dreamy lives.

However, under that guise, Marty’s life hides a great secret: he is in charge of laundering the money of one of the most important drug cartels in Mexico. Everything seems to be going well until something unexpected happens and the father must take his entire family from Chicago to Ozark, Missouri.