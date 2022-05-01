Before the premiere of its fourth installment, “ozarks” He had to answer various questions to the audience. After the return of the series with the second part of its final stretch, the fans had to say goodbye to the family Byrde, whose members could not completely disassociate themselves from the drug world. Therefore, many wonder if there will be a sequel to the successful series starring Jason Bateman Y Laura Linny.

The production has enjoyed considerable popularity and has boosted the careers of its stars, such as Julia Garner (who stars in “Inventing Anna”). In this way, there is also the question of how likely it could be to see a project derived from the plot. In the following lines, we tell you what is known about the future of the title.

“Ozark” is one of the most famous series on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: “365 days, part 2” on Netflix: will there be a sequel to the erotic film with Michele Morrone?

Will there be season 5 of “Ozark”?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Since “ozarks” was renewed for a fourth season, its directors confirmed that this will be the last batch of episodes of the series and everything indicates that it was a creative decision.

“If you keep on that line for much longer, you’re going to go over the cliff, or over the top of the mountain and end up jumping the tank. So, given the intelligence of Marty Byrde Y Wendy ByrdeIf they stay on that playing field much longer, they’re going to die or go to jail,” Bateman said in an interview with Collider.

“The alternative is to flatten that playing field so you don’t end up jumping into the tank, but then you start to stagnate to get more episodes and seasons,” he added.

However, it is likely that the minds behind “ozarks” choose to give it a spin-off. In fact, Chris Mundy, executive producer, specified some of the roles that could tell his story: “I think Buddy would be an incredible character. I think the young Snells would be a great spinoff,” he shared in conversation with Netflix’s TUDUM.

“Obviously, you want to know if Jonah is going to be president one day. Ruth is the character that lasts the longest in people’s memories, and people would be most curious to follow her. So there’s a bunch, but those are the first ones that come to mind,” she added.