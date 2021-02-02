The season is not being easy for him Liverpool. To the calendar problems and little physical preparation common to all teams a plague of injuries has joined in that has left the defense totally in frame. After selling to Lovren Last summer, Klopp’s team was left with only three first-team center-backs: all are long-term injured. TO Virgil van Dijk they broke the cruciate ligament in the derby against Everton, Joe gomez suffered a patellar tendon injury in November and Joel matip in the ankle ligaments last Thursday against Tottenham. The Dutchman could return by the end of April, while the other two will miss the remainder of the season.

Faced with this situation, the ‘red’ team has launched itself on the market in search of power plants to survive. In the last hours of the market signed Ozan Kabak, a 20-year-old central defender who played for Schalke 04. The Turk, despite his youth, was having a meteoric progression and career and was followed by several of the greats on the European scene. The Liverpool has accelerated the operation in the last hours and has taken over their services in form of assignment (€ 1-1.5M) with a purchase option of around € 23M.

The English team has acquired one of the most sought-after young centers on the European scene. Ozan kabak came out of the quarry Galatasaray already 18 years old signed for Stuttgart for an amount close to € 11M. His good work in the German team made him Schalke 04 will sign him six months later, in June 2019, for € 16M. His stage in the mining team has not stood out due to the results of the team, which has been close to a year without winning, but has been climbing levels to become in one of the most sought-after power plants. In scouting circles it has earned the nickname of the “Turkish Wall” for his aerial dominance and his physical might.

A faithful admirer of Virgil van Dijk

On his arrival in the Bundesliga in January 2019, Kabak declared his admiration for Virgil van Dijk: “My personal goal is to become a top defender in a period of two or three years, like Virgil van Dijk.”

The Turk got wet and revealed that the Dutch central defender is his idol: “I like him a lot. As a footballer, I like his style and the way he plays. So yes, clearly, he is my idol.” The truth is that there is a certain football resemblance between the two Liverpool players. Ozan Kabak leaves the Bundesliga having won 77% of aerial duels (the third most since his arrival) and averaging almost 8 duels won per game, while van Dijk has a 75% success rate in aerial duels. Since his injury, Liverpool have won 13.6 in the air (the second-lowest team in the Premier League) and have conceded four goals above, more than in all of last season (3).

Kabak, with the shirt that van Dijk dedicated to him

Further, Ozan Kabak is a player who has a good output of the ball and this season he is averaging an 87.9% success rate in passes according WhoScored. Liverpool’s average is 86%. Perhaps the Turkish weakest point is concentration, since last season he received 12 yellow cards and fouls in 4 out of 10 games.

However, the new Liverpool reinforcement fits with the needs of the team and has before him a great opportunity to step up and show that you can play for one of the best teams in the world. Jürgen Klopp has defined him as “a great talent” Y David wagner, friend of coach ‘red’ and coach of Kabak at Schalke, has always highlighted his personality. You will need to perform from now on in one of the most demanding teams on the football planet.